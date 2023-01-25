Gentry students do well at art showcase

January 25, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

Pictured from left are art students from Gentry Middle School Bryson Melton, Anthony Gallegos, Emily Cabrera, Isabella Cabrera, Maria Armenta, Abbie Johnston, Gabby Richardson, Catherine Chaire, Jennifer Via, visual art teacher. They placed fourth in the state at the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase

<p>Isabella Cabrera took first place honors in painting.</p>

Isabella Cabrera took first place honors in painting.

<p>Abbie Johnston took first place honors in sculpture.</p>

Abbie Johnston took first place honors in sculpture.

Art students from Gentry Middle School placed fourth in the state at the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities Art Showcase held at Atkins High School.

Each student created her own original artwork, within a specific category, based on the prompt “What’s So Funny.”

Two students also took first-place honors in their respective categories. The team of eight art students, and the medium in which they worked, are: Bryson Melton, printmaking; Anthony Gallegos, computer generated; Emily Cabrera, drawing; Isabella Cabrera, painting, first place honors; Maria Armenta, mixed media; Abbie Johnston, sculpture, first place honors; Gabby Richardson, photography, Catherine Chaire, collage.