Police reports

January 18, 2023

• A man listed as homeless has been charged with trespassing — in a dumpster — according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Matthew Wayne Shinault, 57, was encountered by city officers Monday in connection with a larceny incident, and during that investigation was located inside a dumpster at 319 Renfro St, the address for The Mount Airy News.

The trash container was clearly marked “do not climb in or occupy,” police records state, resulting in Shinault being charged with second-degree trespassing. He is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 30.

• Logan Tanner Simmons, 29, of 235 Ridge Road, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of injury to personal property on Jan. 10. It had been filed on Jan. 4 with Emily Simmons as the complainant and no other details listed.

Simmons is scheduled to appear in District Court today.

• Two people were jailed without privilege of bond stemming from a domestic disturbance call on Jan. 8. It led to Jacob William Cail, 26, of 2251 Wards Gap Road, the location of that disturbance, being charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction, a felony (police records state that he was armed with a shotgun), and assault on a female.

Cail was found to have assaulted Catherine Grace Smith, 22, of 348 Bluemont Road, who in turn was charged with simple assault against him, according to arrest information.

Both are slated to be in District Court on Feb. 20.

• Brandin Lee Barnes, 22, of 199 Chatham Road, was charged with driving while impaired stemming from a Jan. 3 traffic crash on Boxwood Lane near North Franklin Road.

Barnes was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• Brian Keith Thomas, 41, of 2687 Wards Gap Road, was charged with driving while impaired as a result of a traffic crash on the night of Jan. 3 which police records indicate occurred in the area of the Lowe’s Hardware shopping center on South Andy Griffith Parkway involving a 2013 Nissan Juke he was operating.

Thomas is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Feb. 13.