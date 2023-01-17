Police reports

January 16, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A suspected case of animal cruelty has surfaced in Mount Airy, according to city police reports. It involves a situation in which a man who lives on Marshall Street left his animals without food or water for more than two weeks.

Two women who live on Andrews Street nearby reported the incident on Jan. 3, for which no charges had been filed at last report.

• Joshua Cory Lawson, 35, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was jailed under an $11,000 secured bond on charges filed after he fled from a traffic stop of a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Forrest Drive near Reeves Drive on Jan. 5.

Lawson, who subsequently was arrested on Brooklen Avenue, is accused of speeding to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia, He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Feb. 13.

• Jerry Ellis Thompson, 51, listed as homeless, was served with a warrant for an alleged domestic violence protective order violation on Jan. 8, which had been filed the day before with Tammy Thompson of Merritt Street as the complainant.

Police records show that Jerry Ellis Thompson was confined in the Surry County Jail without privilege of bond, with the case scheduled for the Feb. 9 District Court session.