Arts council looking for volunteers as offerings grow

January 15, 2023 John Peters Community, News 0

As the Surry Arts Council continues to reopen all programming and events following the pandemic and plans to open a new facility soon, adult volunteers in multiple areas are needed. There will be training sessions for each option and volunteers are needed daily, year round.

There are opportunities to usher at theater performances, music performances, and amphitheater shows. There are opportunities to build sets, assist backstage at rehearsals, make and alter costumes for theater, assist with tech and more.

Administrative assistance is needed in areas ranging from answering the phone to assisting with grantwriting, contract management, rentals, ticket sales and more.

“Whatever your skillset and interest, we probably have a slot that would fit,” officials there said. “There are opportunities to assist ongoing classes, summer camps, birthday parties, rentals, and more. Volunteering availability could be as little as an occasional evening of ushering or as much as a weekly commitment.”

The Surry Arts Council is seeking volunteers to assist staff in the Andy Griffith Museum, the Historic Earle Theatre, and soon at the Siamese Twins Museum. Volunteers will work with the staff to ensure visitors have an enjoyable experience in the museum through visitor engagement. By helping visitors explore and navigate the museum exhibits, volunteers will enhance the visitor experience.

“Volunteering for the Andy Griffith Museum is easy and flexible, because we work with your schedule,” officials there said. “The museum is open seven days each week, year-round. Volunteers are not required to have previous training, and anyone can volunteer; opportunities are open to individuals 18 and up. Thousands of people visit the museum on a yearly basis, and most visitors are from out of town/out of state, and some from around the world. Volunteers have a wonderful opportunity to engage with folks from all over the United States. So, if you like to meet new people, have good communication skills, and want to make a difference, give Abigail Linville a call at 336-786-7998 or email abigail@surryarts.org and provide information about yourself, your skills, and/or your experiences.“