Rockford Elementary crowns spelling bee champs

January 12, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0

From left, Rockford Elementary School spelling bee fourth grade winner Clint Robson, overall school winner Fernanda Rodriguez, and fifth grade winner Blaine Goad. (Submitted photo)

Rockford Elementary School recently held its yearly spelling bee.

Fernanda Rodriguez, was crowned overall school champion, and he will go on to compete at the district spelling bee in February.

Clint Robson won the fourth-grade spelling bee, while Blaine Goad took the fifth grade title.