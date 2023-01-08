A request most humble

Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care is being rebranded ahead of its 40th anniversary. A fresh logo and a new name, Mountain Valley, will usher the organization into its 40s in style.
Kelly Jennings, store manager of The Humble Hare in Mount Airy, was feeling festive as she drew for a gift card during the holidays. Located at 705 W. Pine St., the store sells gently loved items with profits going to aid Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. (Photo: The Humble Hare)
After being there for so many families across the region when their services were needed, now Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care officials are asking the public for a helping hand. They are seeking volunteers to help staff The Humble Hare, their new nonprofit shop which opened in Mount Airy in October.
The Humble Hare is a retail hub selling a little of this and some of that – with profits going to support the efforts of Mountain Valley in providing comfort to those facing a time of incredible need. Their store location is found at 705 West Pine St., suite 300, Mount Airy, near the crossing of Andy Griffith Parkway and West Pine Street.
They are asking the public for assistance with finding additional volunteers to staff the store. “The Humble Hare employs one store manager, Kelly Jennings, and a part-time employee but relies heavily upon volunteers for its daily operations.”
“Our shop volunteers are a fun and friendly team, who graciously donate time out of their week to make a difference for those in need of end-of-life care, grief counseling, and other hospice-related services. The atmosphere of the new store is cheerful and relaxed which makes it a pleasant place to volunteer and shop,” says Sara Tavery, vice president of philanthropy at Mountain Valley.
“Volunteers do not need retail experience, although a passion for fashionable clothing and quality home furnishings is a plus for volunteers who price, sort, and display store merchandise. Additionally, volunteers with the ability to lift furniture are needed to help load and unload the store’s delivery truck. As an added incentive to encourage additional volunteer support, all volunteers receive a store discount.”
She said of The Humble Hare’s mission, “Our goal is to offer shoppers high-quality new and gently-used items at affordable prices while increasing revenue in support of patients and their families who lack financial resources to pay for their hospice care.”
The Humble Hare store is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Item donations are accepted by appointment only, Tuesday – Thursday. To learn more about volunteering at The Humble Hare in Mount Airy, stop by the store or contact Jan Matthews at 336-583-2893 or jmatthews@mtnvalleyhospice.org.
A new storefront is only one of the changes in the works for the folks at Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care as the organization approaches its 40th year in operation. Like the caterpillar emerges as a butterfly, they are shedding one identity to take flight anew simply as: Mountain Valley.
“As we begin our milestone 40th year of service, we are unveiling a new brand identity reflecting this evolution and growth,” the announcement read.
“We believe every patient facing serious illness deserves skilled and compassionate care. Our new identity reflects our agency’s progression, as well as our commitment to our mission and the community,” said Tracey Dobson, president and chief executive officer.
“Our mission is to honor the lives and experiences of the individuals we serve and make every moment matter. Our brand now reflects our commitment to create the best experience for those facing serious illness. Every patient. Every family. Every time.” said Jan Bullard, vice president of marketing and public relations.
Over the coming weeks, the new identity will begin to appear in various applications and then roll out more broadly throughout the eighteen-county service area Mountain Valley covers during 2023.
For more information on Mountain Valley Hospice call: 888 789-2922 or visit their website at: http://www.mtnvalleyhospice.com.