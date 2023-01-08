Crime reports

January 7, 2023

• A trespassing investigation in Mount Airy has resulted in a Pinnacle man being incarcerated on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports.

Joe Robert Reynolds, 62, of 3337 Shoals Road, was encountered by officers Sunday during the trespassing incident at a Northridge Street location.

Reynolds was charged with second-degree trespassing and during a routine search as part of the arrest process allegedly was found with methamphetamine on his person.

He is accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, along with possession of drug paraphernalia, listed as a glass smoking device. Reynolds was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court this coming Monday.

• Zachary Lawrence McMillian, 42, of 607 Riverside Drive, was served with an outstanding warrant for a larceny charge after police responded to a domestic disturbance incident at that location last Saturday.

The charge had been filed on Dec. 23 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Tanner Austin Lineberry as the complainant and no other details listed. McMillian is free on a written promise to appear in District Court on Jan. 18.

• Damage to municipal property occurred at Riverside Park on Dec. 28, when a stainless-steel wall-mounted trash can and a plastic jumbo bathroom tissue dispenser in a restroom were targeted.

The total damage was put at $150.