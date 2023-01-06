Breaking up Christmas tradition lives on

January 6, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0

Blue Ridge Girls to lead celebration

The Blue Ridge Girls — featuring Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris — are set to lead Saturday’s Breaking Up Christmas celebration at the Historic Earle Theatre. (Submitted photo)

The Blue Ridge Girls will lead the Surry Arts Council celebration of Breaking Up Christmas on Saturday night, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Earle Theatre.

Across northwestern North Carolina and southwestern Virginia, the 12 days of Christmas have traditionally been celebrated with a generous amount of enthusiasm. Breaking Up Christmas is both a tradition and a song of the same name. Both have taken on a life of their own over the years from its beginnings as a celebration that bridges the gap between Christmas and the New Year, as well as a way to continue traditions.

The tradition refers to the 12 days from Christmas Day on Dec. 25 to the Epiphany or Old Christmas on Jan. 6 during which folks would travel from house to house for an ongoing celebration filled with music, friends, food, and dancing. The song is an old-time fiddle tune played during almost two weeks of festivities which holds its heritage from the area.

The annual celebration dwindled after World War II but was revived in the 1970s. The tradition lives on with festivities held in civic clubs and concert venues rather than traveling amongst several private homes. This year, Surry Arts Council strives to continue the tradition with The Blue Ridge Girls for a night full of music, fun and dancing at The Historic Earle Theatre that is aimed at being reminiscent of the old times.

The Blue Ridge Girls, like their name, invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris, and features a variety of old time, bluegrass and country songs, flatfooting to fiddle and banjo tunes, original songwriting, and unique takes on other familiar crowd-pleasers. All three women grew up in musical families and are working to preserve and promote the Blue Ridge’s rich musical heritage.

Breaking Up Christmas will be held at the Historic Earle Theatre in downtown Mount Airy on Saturdaystarting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for orchestra seating and $10 for balcony seating. Tickets are available online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Marianna Juliana at 336-786-7998 or marianna@surryarts.org.