Police reports

Jeff Jessup is getting ready to call it a career at Scenic Ford in Mount Airy. After joining the staff in 1983 as a salesman and then promoted to General Sales Manager, he has seen a lot of cars leave the lot over the years. From the offices of Scenic Ford, he was jovial as he wrapped up his last week on the job and took a moment to reflect on his tenure.

To hear him tell it, you may think sales would be an easy job since Jessup said one of the best attributes a salesman needs is to be a people person. Being able to talk to folks and use soft skills like listening to what the customer is asking for can make all the difference.

It also helps to follow through for it has been said the consumer votes with their feet and will take their business to where they feel more valued, “The main thing is you need is to be good with people and make sure to take the time to call people back and follow up with your customers,” he said.

The cars and the industry have changed since he started at Scenic in 1983. He pointed to the fact that on their lot now that cars are no longer their bread and butter – the venerable Mustang is the only passenger car they currently sell.

Trucks like the Ford F-150 are what bring many Surry County residents into the dealership, and he noted the F-150 has been the top seller for numerous years. Their SUV lineup of Explorer, Expedition, Edge, and Escape now make up a strong percentage of sales for the company as well.

When asked about what has changed in the industry, “The technology, gracious,” he began, “When I first got in the car business power steering was an option, air conditioning, even bumpers on trucks were an option,” he said with a chuckle. “It’s been continuous progress ever since then.”

From his perspective as the sales manager, he said that “The market is strong,” but that issues with supply chains and shortages have caused a few headaches. That includes for him personally, “I never thought I would see the time where you couldn’t get inventory for people to buy, and it was the pandemic and computer chip, part shortages – various things. It’s not just one particular car, it’s across the board.”

“Who would have ever thought this two or three years ago?” he asked of the pandemic’s effect on the global economy. He is hopeful as so many others are that the pandemic may one day be in the rear-view mirror.

He did seek to calm buyers’ fears and explained that the wait times can vary dramatically. The horror stories of waiting over a year for a part are not the rule of thumb these days.

The computer chip problem is a byproduct of those technological advances that never stop. Drivers expect their cars to do more for them than ever before.

With advanced sensors guarding the blind spot, the backup camera making sure Fido isn’t in the driveway, or touch screens to manage media and apps, cars today are closer to the Jetsons than Flintstones and they need those computer chips to make it happen.

This comes at a price and has left auto makers held hostage by those few chip manufactures which are predominantly in Asia. Jessup sees the light at the end of the tunnel for this problem, “Most of your manufactures are starting to loosen up a little on getting inventory to the customers; but so much outsourcing was sent to China. We have to wait for them to get back up and going.”

Jessup is aware of plans to try and ramp up chip production domestically, “There is your biggest problem, you don’t have a factory here and by the time you get one built, the technology may have passed by.”

He reiterated that there is not a vast difference in the initial quality of cars made here in the U.S. versus those overseas, however the way folks take care of their cars is one of the biggest determining factors for how long a vehicle can stay on the road, “Checking the oil, the tire pressure, and having the car serviced at regular intervals will help and I think that it has a lot to do with the longevity of the vehicles, for sure.”

“I just want to say that I appreciate you coming to Scenic and buying cars with us, or being a good customer for all these years, and allowing me to serve you,” he offered to the many customers over the last 39 years.

He recognizes that to work in one industry, to say nothing of one employer, for nearly 40 years just is not common anymore. The Scenic family is just that, he said, a family and that is the biggest reason he stayed around as long as he did.

He said they do things the right way at Scenic and that goes back to 1983 when he was interviewing with owner D.A. Gough, “I was sitting right where you are now, and I was nervous as a cat.”

Jessup wanted the job and Gough wanted him, but as Jessup was a salesman at Simmons Ford at that time, “He said he didn’t want to poach me, that’s not how he did business. He said that he had a good relationship with the other dealers and didn’t want to do it like that.”

The stars aligned and a few weeks later Jessup arrived at Scenic where he will be found until the end of 2022. New Year’s Eve will be his last official day on the job, and Jessup says he does not have a ton of firm plans for his retirement years.

He admitted though that there may be some sales work left in his future as his son runs a furniture store. However, he knows there is golf in his future, and he sounded confident that you would be able to find him on the links at Pilot Mountain Park where he has been a member for many years.

The public has been invited to a retirement celebration for both Jeff Jessup and Jimmy Vernon on Jan. 14 from 2 until 5 p.m. at Scenic Ford.