Police reports

January 2, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• An investigation of a civil disturbance has led to felony drug charges being filed against a Mount Airy woman, according to city police reports.

Brandy Lynn Kelley, 41, of 2540 Wards Gap Road, was encountered by officers on Dec. 24 during that investigation at a residence on Salem Drive off Wards Gap Road.

This was accompanied by a consent search of Kelley’s 1998 Ford Mustang which turned up drug items inside the car, police records state.

Kelley subsequently was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, both felonies, along with misdemeanor violations of possessing a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

The woman was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $3,500 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

• A theft of property valued at more than $700 was discovered last Thursday at Quality Inn on Rockford which victimized a person listed as a resident there, Hope Christina Forley.

The crime targeted a 2004 Jeep Cherokee that was unlocked at the time, enabling the larceny of items from the passenger and trunk areas of the vehicle, including an Apple iPad electronic tablet, a North Face book bag, assorted textbooks, a multi-tool knife, assorted “fake” jewelry and multiple medications.

In addition to Forley, Mount Airy City Schools is listed as a victim of the crime.

• Property owned by the city of Mount Airy was damaged as the result of an incident discovered Thursday, which involved an unknown suspect throwing concrete through a window, causing damage put at $300.

Police records indicate that the crime occurred at restrooms along the city greenway behind the Roses shopping center on West Independence Boulevard, with a double-pane decorative window receiving the damage.