Millennium Middle students win state writing title

December 30, 2022
The American Red Cross has announced a series of blood-collection events for every corner of Surry County during January through what one spokesman calls an effort “to save and sustain lives in our communities.”
While many activities have been curtailed during the holidays, the need for blood in surgical and other procedures has continued.
And to help maintain adequate supplies, the Winston-Salem office of the Red Cross, which coordinates blood drives in Surry, has released this schedule of ones that are open to the public, beginning in the coming week:
• Tuesday at the Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, from 1:30 6 p.m.;
• Wednesday, Copeland Community Ruritan Building, 975 Copeland School Road, Dobson, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;
• Thursday, Lifepoint Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Jan. 7, Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Jan. 7, First Presbyterian Church of Mount Airy, 326 S. Main St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 8, Calvary Baptist Church, 314 S. Franklin Road, Mount Airy, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 12, Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, 164 Sulphur Springs Church Road, Pilot Mountain, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 16, Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;
• Jan. 16, Highland Park Baptist Church, 1327 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, 1 to 6 p.m.;
• Jan. 17, Shoals Elementary School, 1800 Shoals Road, Pinnacle, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 17, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• Jan. 18, Surry Community College-Pilot Center, 612 E Main St., Pilot Mountain, 1 to 5 p.m.;
• Jan. 23, Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., Pilot Mountain, noon to 4:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 24, Dobson Elementary School, 400 W. Atkins St., 1 to 5:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 25, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• Jan. 25, White Plains Elementary School, 710 Cadle Ford Road, Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;
• Jan, 25, Meadowview Middle School, 1282 McKinney Road, Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;
• Jan. 26, Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road, Lowgap, 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Contact, other info
Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.
Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.
An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.