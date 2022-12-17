Livestock agent joins Extension service

Bailey Wood

DOBSON — Bailey Wood as joined the Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center as the county’s livestock extension agent.

Wood is from Stephens City, Virginia where she grew up raising livestock and being involved with 4-H and FFA. She graduated from Virginia Tech where she studied animal and poultry sciences and dairy science.

She will be working with local livestock producers to identify problem areas that limit long-term productivity. She will continue with the existing livestock program and incorporate educational programs that will address rising production issues. These programs will help livestock producers implement best management practices into their farming operations, develop strategic plans for sustainability, and incorporate new management skills into their operations.

Wood hopes to enable producers to better manage renewable resources, such as soil, water, nutrients, and crops. The programs will be open to anyone who is interested in livestock production no matter the level of their experience.