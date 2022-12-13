Police reports

• A Mount Airy man who fled to escape arrest was subsequently jailed under a $45,000 secured bond during the early morning hours Saturday on felony drug and other charges, according to city police reports.

Ryan Cornelius Smith, 21, of 125 Lakeview Circle, was encountered by officers during a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Pine Street. He earlier had refused to pull over for a blue light and siren, arrest records indicate.

Once apprehended, marijuana, digital scales and other narcotics equipment were seized from the 2011 Ford Mustang Smith was operating, along with alcohol and two Glock handguns.

Smith was charged with four felonies: possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver; maintaining a drug vehicle; fleeing to elude arrest; and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

He also is facing misdemeanor violations of reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing an open container of alcohol. Smith was scheduled for an initial appearance in Surry District Court Monday.

• Evelyn Tiffanie Rose Swift, 27, of 185 W. End Drive, was charged Friday with larceny and possession of stolen goods after an incident at Walmart, in addition to being served with two outstanding criminal summonses for other larceny charges that had been filed on Dec. 4.

Swift allegedly stole a Razor scooter from Walmart Saturday along with two stuffed animals, merchandise valued altogether at $183, according to police records, which was recovered. No details were listed regarding the previous larceny charges issued against Swift.

She is scheduled to be in District Court on Jan. 9.

• Christopher Lee Shumate, 37, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was incarcerated under a $30,000 unsecured bond Thursday night on felony drug and other charges after being taken into custody in a parking area at 615 N. South St.

Shumate was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call, which led to him fleeing on foot. He subsequently was taken into custody on an outstanding order for arrest as a fugitive from justice.

Methamphetamine was found during his arrest, which led to further charges against Shumate of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony; resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shumate was scheduled for an initial appearance in District Court Monday.