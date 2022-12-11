SCC nursing program ranked top 10 in state

December 11, 2022 Mount Airy News

Surry Community College’s Nursing program was ranked among the top 10 for best nursing schools in North Carolina, according to RegisteredNursing.com. SCC placed in the ninth position, with a score of 96.16 out of 100.

The list was determined by “analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN pass-rates, meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam,” according to the publication. To qualify for the list, programs include either an associate in nursing, BSN, or direct-entry MSN degree.

“Surry Community College’s Nursing program has a long history of excellent licensure pass scores for first-time test takers,” said Associate Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Yvonne Johnson. “Not only are students in the SCC Nursing program passing their licensing tests on the first try, but they are gaining employment as nurses in highly sought-after positions, most before they even graduate.”

Surry Community College’s Associate Degree Nursing curriculum provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, to practice in a dynamic environment, and to assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life, and achievement of potential.

Course work includes and builds upon the domains of healthcare, nursing practice, and the holistic individual. Content emphasizes the nurse as a member of the interdisciplinary team providing safe, individualized care while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement, and informatics.

Graduates of this program are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination. “Employment opportunities are vast within the global health care system and may include positions within acute, chronic, extended, industrial, and community healthcare facilities,” the college said.

High school students can begin working toward the associate degree in nursing by enrolling in courses in the career and college promise certificate that are required in the nursing program.

Spring registration is open. For information about college application, financial aid or class registration, contact Student and Workforce Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu. Go to surry.edu for more information.