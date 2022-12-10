Police reports

• A Mount Airy man is incarcerated under a $10,000 secured bond on charges of possessing controlled substances on jail premises, a felony, and second-degree trespassing, according to city police reports.

Dino Dennis Green Jr., 35, listed as homeless, was encountered by officers Thursday morning at the Mount Airy Post Office, from which he had been banned last January, resulting in the trespassing charge.

Police records indicate that Green was found with Suboxone and alprazolam tablets once taken into custody, resulting in the felony drug charge and him being held on the large bond. Green is scheduled to be in District Court on Dec. 19.

• Jimmie Dean Shinault, 46, of 120 Fire House Road, Cana, Virginia, was jailed without privilege of bond early Friday on charges of stalking and communicating threats after he was encountered by police during a welfare check at Hampton Inn.

Shinault was found to be the subject of outstanding warrants for those charges which had been issued with Sarah Elizabeth Lowe of Haystack Road as the complainant. He is facing a Surry District Court appearance this coming Monday.

• A larceny occurred at the Lady Bug laundry establishment on North South Street Monday, which involved a team throw blanket, navy in color, being taken from a dryer while it was unattended.

The blanket, owned by Brandi Leigh Dodson of Pippen Street nearby, is valued at $35.