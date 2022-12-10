City school’s Doss recognized with national award

A Mount Airy City Schools official was recently recognized by the Excellence in Equity Awards.

Jon Doss has been chosen as a winner in the category of Champion of Equity – Support Staff, according to the city schools and the awards organization.

This competitive awards program presented by the American Consortium for Equity in Education received more than 160 nominations from across the U.S., plus a number of submissions from abroad. After the judges’ review, Doss was selected as a winning nominee based on outstanding achievement in supporting educational equity for all learners.

“It’s an honor and a privilege—and just plain exciting—to announce the winners of the inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards program,” said Ross Romano, program chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and strategic advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education. “Over the past handful of months, we’ve observed consistent interest in the program and in the overall mission of ensuring equitable opportunity for all students as a non-negotiable priority. Each of our nominees deserves our praise for their daily efforts, and we are especially pleased to recognize our winners.”

Doss’ notable work includes leading the implementation of a Smart Bus solution that enabled the district to safely bring students back to school face-to-face during the COVID-19 pandemic. He led a successful pilot program that is now poised for adoption in 24 districts. Doss has also been instrumental in acquiring and upfitting an activity bus that has become known as the Blue Bear Bus. This bus travels through areas in the community to serve students with books, STEAM activities, and food.

As an award winner, Doss will receive benefits and recognition including:

● An invitation to be a guest on EduTalk Radio, the Consortium’s flagship podcast

● An invitation to write an online article for the Access & Equity K-12 Journal

● A spotlight feature in the January special issue of the Journal dedicated to award winners

● A choice of complimentary e-book from Times 10 Publications, the awards program’s publishing partner

● Social media spotlights

“It makes me happy to know that I am able to be a resource to families,” Doss said. “I enjoy making connections between different groups and making a positive impact in our community.”

Superintendent Dr. Kim Morrison noted, “Jon Doss does an amazing job for Mount Airy City Schools making sure all children on our buses arrive safely each day. He is instrumental in providing support for high poverty families that need basic support for food, electricity and transportation. His lifelong focus on equity for every single child was most evident during the pandemic where he worked hard to start the Smart Bus technology in Mount Airy City Schools guaranteeing high poverty children came to school when many others around the nation had to stay home to learn. We are glad for this Excellence in Equity Award that highlights Jon Doss’s amazing work.”

