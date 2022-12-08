Rockford student council gives at Thanksgiving

Members of Rockford Elementary School’s Student Council who took place in the Thanksgiving in a Bag project are, from left, Shane Harrison, Destiny Haynie, Kaylei Garcia, Piper Custodio, Hannah Hunter, Melanie Uriostegui, Jason Martinez, Fernando Valenzuela, Matheo Cortes, Elijah Gentry, and Brantley Hardy. (Submitted photo)

Members of Rockford Elementary School’s Student Council completed the project, “Thanksgiving-in-a-Bag,” in November.

The students shopped at Food Lion in Dobson and bought items to provide a Thanksgiving meal for families in need.