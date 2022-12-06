Flat Rock students make turkeys

December 6, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Lauryn Ervin proudly shows her finished turkey craft.

<p>Coltson Pack smiling for the camera after he finished his turkey craft.</p>

Students in Julie Marley’s kindergarten class at Flat Rock Elementary School enjoyed making a turkey craft recently, just a few days before Thanksgiving.