Police reports

December 5, 2022

• A Yadkin County man was jailed Friday night on break-in and other charges filed in Mount Airy, according to city police reports.

Steve Alan Forester, 38, of East Bend, is alleged to have operated a 2015 GMC Yukon SUV while impaired and caused property damage in addition to breaking into a vehicle on Woodruff Street. Landscape damage put at $500 occurred along with other damage for which no estimate is listed.

Forester, who was located by officers at the Woodruff Street residence involved, is accused of felonious breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, injury to real property and driving while impaired. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court next Monday.

Emily Kathleen Richardson of Hunter Drive and Jenny Rivera, an East Oak Street resident, were reported as the victims of the crimes.

• Eric John McKenzie, 48, of 356 Lynwood Drive, was charged Saturday with larceny and possession of stolen goods stemming from an incident earlier that day at 749 W. Lebanon St., the address for Dusty’s Car Wash.

A roll of insulation was taken from that location along with seven 12-foot sections of wood, property valued altogether at $550. The victim of the theft is listed as Dusty Dee Slate of Massey Road.

McKenzie is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Angel Noel Tate, 31, of 154 N. Crosswinds Drive, was charged with second-degree trespassing last Tuesday at a residence on Granite Road, with police records indicating that she had been banned from that location by a city officer in February.

The case is set for next Monday’s District Court session.