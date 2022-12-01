Police reports

• A costly gaming console was stolen during a weekend incident in the parking lot of a local shopping center, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime occurred Saturday in the Lowe’s Home Improvement/Food Lion center, where an unlocked vehicle was entered to effect the theft of the Nintendo OLED unit inside. The gaming console, described as white in color, is valued at $349.

Multiple victims are listed for the crime including William Marler Hall of Klondike Road in the State Road community — an employee of the Cricket Wireless store in the shopping center — and the Aaron’s furniture, electronics and appliance business in Elkin.

• Shayna Marie Johnson, 47, of 1224-A Newsome St., was charged on Nov. 23 with burning personal property, a felony.

She is accused of setting a doll on fire and tossing it at the door of another resident on Newsome Street, Teena Marie Wareing, in late September, causing damage to an outdoor rug there.

Johnson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond, with the case set for the Dec. 12 session of District Court.

• Keith Raymond Aussem, 52, of Milwaukee, is facing charges of larceny and possession of stolen goods at Walmart.

Aussem is alleged to have placed miscellaneous alcoholic beverages, clothing items and packaged deli foods into a bag on Nov. 21 and walked out of the store without paying. The merchandise was recovered intact and returned to the business.

The Wisconsin man is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 19 and has been banned from Walmart.

• A break-in and larceny of guns and other property valued at $4,040 altogether, which also involved injury to real property, was discovered on Nov. 1 at the apartment of Randy Adam Marshall on Welch Street, where a double-pane glass window was broken to gain entry.

This enabled the theft of a Smith and Wesson armalite rifle, a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a Rock Island Armory semiautomatic handgun, all black in color, along with another Rock Island Armory gun with only a description of polished aluminum listed.

Also taken were a green Cabela’s ammunition box containing loose ammo and another ammunition box with loose ammo, a Primary Arms red dot sight, a Hewlett-Packard laptop computer (black in color), a PlayStation 4 camo-colored gaming console, miscellaneous PlayStation 4 video games, Sony headphones, a digital camera (silver in color, manufacturer unknown) and a jug of loose coins for which no monetary valued was listed.

The window damage was put at $200.