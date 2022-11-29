Dobson Elementary Science Fair winners named

Dobson Elementary School science fair winners Lily Watson, Natalyn Freeman and Bryson Martin pose for a photo. (Submitted photo)

Dobson Elementary Science recently held its annual science fair, with three students taking top prizes in the school wide competition.

Bryson Martin took first place in the competition, Natalyn Freeman finished second,and Lily Watson was third.

”These students put in a lot of time and hard work in creating their project,” school officials said of the competition. “The winners were chosen from around 40 projects and several interviews.“