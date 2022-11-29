Police reports

November 28, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A local business has been targeted in a crime involving the obtaining of money by false pretense, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Personnel of Keepsmiling A’latte Kesson and Co. in the 100 block of West Pine Street reported on Nov. 8 that an unknown suspect scammed the business and one of its employees, Johanna Wilson of Hathaway Lane, Pilot Mountain, out of undisclosed sums that day.

The crime occurred at 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, with further details not listed.

• A larceny was reported at Northern Regional Hospital on Nov. 10. It involved a known individual taking the wallet of Hanna Lee Quesinberry of Laurel Fork, Virginia, from the armrest of a chair.

The brown-leather wallet contained an unspecified sum of money, a Truist debit card, a driver’s license, two Social Security cards, Chick-fil-A and KFC gift cards and a WIC card.

Although the incident is said to have involved a known individual, no charges had been issued at last report.

• Tabitha Atkins Cox, 47, of 611 Riverside Drive, was served with a criminal summons for a charge of second-degree trespassing on Nov. 10, which had been filed on Sept. 9 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Teresa Joan Collins of Slate Road as the complainant.

Cox is scheduled to appear in District Court on Dec. 9.

• Jennifer Lee Mullens, 41, of 134 Chatham Road, was jailed without privilege of bond on Nov. 1 for a domestic violence protective order violation and a charge of assault and battery, which had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in October.

The complainant in the case is listed as Benny Carl Mullens of Dublin, Virginia.

• Daniel Benjamin Keathley, 32, of 318 N. Key St., No. 210, Pilot Mountain, was arrested on a charge of non-support of a child on Nov. 2 after he was encountered by police during a suspicious-person call at the Circle K convenience store on North Main Street.

The case had been filed through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 26. Keathley was jailed under a $110 secured bond.

• The larceny of a wallet was reported on Oct. 31, when it was taken from the parking lot of the Speedway convenience store on Rockford Street by an unknown party after being dropped there by its owner, Renee Denise Ramey of Woodlawn Drive.

The wallet contained an undisclosed sum of money, a Discover credit card, a Surrey Bank debit card, a driver’s license, an Aetna insurance card and two gas cards.