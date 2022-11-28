Plans progress for MAHS military memorial

Army veteran Randy Moore pilots a jeep while chaffeuring actor Ronnie Schell during the annual Mayberry Days Parade in downtown Mount Airy on Sept. 24.
Tom Joyce | The News
No military memorials are believed to exist at any Mount Airy City Schools campus or other system facility — which a veteran serving on the Board of Education wants to change.
“This is something I can contribute,” explained Randy Moore, a U.S. Army retiree seeking to establish such a monument at the entranceway to Mount Airy High School in a highly visible location just off North South Street.
Plans for the project were first announced last spring, and received a boost recently in conjunction with the city’s observance of Veterans Day when Moore spoke about it during a luncheon event at Veterans Memorial Park.
While Doug Joyner, the park’s president, asked Moore afterward why the project wasn’t considered for that facility located within shouting distance of Mount Airy High School, Moore says the answer is simple.
“This is specifically for the high school,” he explained last week. As its name implies, Veterans Memorial Park contains a number of tributes honoring military service. But these do not exist on city school property.
“None that I’m aware of,” said Moore, who has been on the Mount Airy Board of Education since January 2021 after being appointed to that position. Once there, the new member pondered how he might advance the academic process.
“I’m thinking, ‘let’s do something with what I can contribute,’” Moore said of his experiences in the military. “It was something I could do.”
And as many would agree, the more ways to honor former service members the better — especially in a setting where younger generations can be reminded of their sacrifices.
Other school board members embraced Moore’s vision for the memorial.
“We discussed it at a meeting, at a retreat, and everybody got on board with it,” he recalled.
Plans call for the project to include a memorial wall with flags and benches, among other features.
“We’re not going to forget”
Moore initially wanted to list the names of all former students of Mount Airy High who had been killed in action, but was unable to document this because of the school’s long history stretching back more than a century.
It is easier to get those details about North Surry High, a school that is newer, which Moore said includes about eight or 10 individuals making the ultimate sacrifice over its tenure of slightly more than 60 years.
“There’s just no way to come up with that for Mount Airy,” he observed.
Moore said the memorial will include a display honoring fallen soldiers in general along with emblems of the various service organizations, flags and possibly some fitting quotations. Its cost is projected at around $25,000.
The memorial represents Phase 2 of a multi-pronged undertaking that also involves a new digital sign being developed at the front entrance of the high school, with Moore emphasizing that the electronic signage effort is separate from the former.
He is encouraged by the excitement shown toward the memorial project by the faculty and student body at Mount Airy High School.
Once word of it spread, “this quickly became a team effort.”
In addition to soliciting donations from the public for the veterans tribute, plans call for an event on Memorial Day 2023 with guest speakers to raise funds for Phase 2, according to city schools spokeswoman Carrie Venable.
Mount Airy High School also will be holding a fundraiser at a basketball game for the project.
A committee is involved which in addition to Moore includes Dr. Kim Morrison, the superintendent of city schools; Dr. Phillip Brown; Mount Airy High School Principal Jason Dorsett; Krystal Tyndall; Maggie Mitchell; and Garrett Howlett.
Venable mentioned that anyone wishing to give can visit https://www.mahsbears.org/ and click alumni on a drop-down menu in the upper right corner to find a memorial page.
War can seem inevitable at times, Moore acknowledged, which results in military personnel being placed in harm’s way and not coming back as a result.
“The point is, we’re not going to forget.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.