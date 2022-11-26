County school students send Capitol tree off in style

November 26, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

Students from Flat Rock Elementary sign their names to the Capitol Christmas Tree Banner.

Students from White Plains Elementary pose with their handmade ornaments that will make the journey to the Capitol.

Students from White Plains Elementary pose with their handmade ornaments that will make the journey to the Capitol.

From left, Eddie Hardy, Ralph Hardy, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves pose for a quick photo.

From left, Eddie Hardy, Ralph Hardy, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves pose for a quick photo.

Earlire this month, Hardy Brothers Trucking partnered with Surry County Schools to host an event honoring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree as the tree was making its journey to Washington, D.C.

The event, at Veterans Park in Mount Airy, featured stations for students to create ornaments, learn about forestry, hear a Christmas story, and get an up-close look at the tree itself.

Hardy Brothers Trucking reached out to Surry County Schools to create a unique event that would engage students in forestry and highlight the importance of agriculture across the state. Through stations, students were able to learn about each of the ecosystems found in the national forests of North Carolina, as well as learn more about the trees in those forests. At another station, students learned about the history of Christmas trees through a story read to them by high school volunteers. Students then had the opportunity to create handmade ornaments that will make the journey to Washington D.C. for the official tree lighting. The event also featured performances from the North Surry High School band and chorus. Those attending the event were encouraged to sign their names to the banner on each side of the trailer.

Additionally, the U.S. Forest Service booth provided information about “Ruby” the red spruce that was chosen as the national Christmas tree, how the service maintains healthy forests, and how this year’s tree was chosen.

Every year, a different National Forest provides a tree for the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol for the holiday season. Generally, the responsibility for providing a tree rotates through the nine national regions of the forest service. During the summer, the host forest service staff nominate about a dozen potential Capitol Christmas trees. These trees are carefully measured, photographed, and mapped and this information is then shared with the Architect of the Capitol (AOC). Once the information is shared, it is up to the AOC Capitol Grounds Division superintendent to critique the candidate trees and visit each one to make the final decision.

After all candidates have been reviewed and a tree selected, it is the responsibility of the U.S. Forest Service to deliver the chosen tree to Washington. Hardy Brothers Trucking was selected as the hauler for this year’s tree at the recommendation of Kenworth Truck Company, and based on their reputation for safety and outstanding service. After leaving Surry County, the tree continued east to other North Carolina communities before making its way to Washington, D.C. for the official tree lighting ceremony in December.