Cardboard City raises $22,000 for The Ark

Yadkin Valley Home Health staff members built a Christmas-themed house for this year’s Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The Ark shelter.
Volunteers and supporters visit Cardboard City on a chilly November evening in Elkin.
There was a definite bite in the November air on Saturday night as volunteers and supporters gathered for the annual Cardboard City fundraiser benefitting The Ark shelter in Elkin.
“This is our largest fundraiser,” said Board President Lora Evans. “Without this we would really struggle.”
The Ark, which welcomed its first guest in 2000, provides emergency or transitional housing for individuals and families.
The Cardboard City event not only raises funds to support the shelter, but also serves to bring awareness to the plight of homelessness in the local community. The event is intentionally held in November and gives volunteers just a tiny glimpse into what it would be like to have to be outside in the elements for those who do not have housing.
“It puts an exclamation point” on the situation said event organizer Amanda Brewer.
Brewer serves as a school counselor in Yadkin County and she said last year there were 62 students experiencing homelessness. So far this year 39 students in Yadkin County have been identified as experiencing homelessness.
“It is so heartbreaking to realize that homelessness is also affecting children in our area. We hope that in some small way this event will shine a light on the ongoing struggles of families in our community,” said Brewer ahead of Saturday’s fundraiser.
Brewer said walking into The Ark for a board meeting she always notices the warmth, the smell of a meal being prepared and maybe a child on the couch watching TV.
“If it wasn’t for The Ark, where would they be,” she pondered.
Evans and Brewer said they were pleased with the turnout for this year’s Cardboard City and the unique cardboard creations built by volunteers.
“It’s just very exciting to get here and see cardboard houses that I didn’t know would be here. It’s a beautiful pleasant surprise,” Brewer said.
Evans said the fundraiser has many repeat volunteers that support the event each year. She also said they love seeing the school groups and other youth organizations that take part.
“It’s really great to involve the young people so they get a sense of why we’re here,” said Evans. “And it gets them started at a young age supporting their community.”
KDA dance students and Elkin Beta Club members were among some of the younger participants this year.
Mary Ann Casstevens was another volunteer who participated in the fundraiser as a way to honor her daughter Hunter Casstevens who passed away in June.
Her daughter’s love of cows inspired a farm-themed cardboard house. Casstevens raised well above the required $500, donating a total of $900 to The Ark for this year’s Cardboard City. The entire event raised $22,000 with some additional donations still coming in.
“We depend on these funds to keep us going,” said Evans.
Brewer added that in addition to monetary donations, The Ark is always in need of household items like laundry detergent, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies. The Ark also occasionally posts donation requests for specific items that might be needed by some of its residents.
For more information on The Ark and its services, or to donate, visit thearkelkin.org.
