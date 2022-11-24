SCC students receive SECU scholarships

Luke Leonard and Chloe Elizabeth Shore each received a two-year $5,000 scholarship from the SECU People Helping People Scholarship established by the State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) Foundation. From left are Julie Edwards, SECU vice president, Dobson; Luke Leonard, scholarship recipient; Melissa Atkinson, SECU advisory board member, Dobson; Chloe Elizabeth Shore, scholarship recipient; and Brea Hull, SECU senior vice president, Mount Airy. (Submitted photo)

Two Surry Community College curriculum students were recently awarded the SECU People Helping People Scholarship established by the State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation to assist students across North Carolina in obtaining their educational goals.

Luke Leonard and Chloe Elizabeth Shore each received a two-year $5,000 scholarship, $1,250 per semester. Their scholarship awards were presented during a recent SCC Board of Trustees meeting.

Leonard graduated from Mount Airy High School in 2022. He participated in the Career & College Promise program to complete college credits while in high school. He is studying to earn an associate in arts degree from SCC and hopes to transfer to Appalachian State University or Western Carolina University to receive a bachelor’s degree in construction management.

After college, he aspires to be a construction project manager. He enjoys woodworking, math and science, and he works at Coram Construction and 13 Bones. He is the son of Leslie Stroupe and Gray Leonard.

Shore graduated from Starmount High School in 2022. She also participated in the Career & College Promise program to complete college credits while in high school. She is studying to earn an associate degree in nursing at Surry Community College. She is entertaining the idea of studying to be a nurse aesthetician. In her free time, she enjoys baking. She is the daughter of Renea and Erik Shore.

The scholarship awards were presented by Melissa Atkinson, SECU advisory board member, Dobson; Elizabeth White, SCC director of financial aid and veterans affairs; Brea Hull, SECU senior vice president, Mount Airy; and Julie Edwards, SECU vice president, Dobson.

With the combined commitments for the People Helping People Community College Scholarship and SECU Bridge to Career Scholarship, the SECU Foundation funding for the NC Community College System totals more than $1.6 million annually.

Surry Community College’s Financial Aid Office assists many students with finding the funds necessary to pursue an education by helping them discover valuable scholarships such as the SECU People Helping People Scholarship. Contact SCC’s Financial Aid Office at 336-386-3264 or financialaid@surry.edu or go to surry.edu for more information.