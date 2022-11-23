Shoals Elementary names Leaders of the Month

The Surry County Board of County Commissioner met Monday in Dobson for their first meeting since the re-election of Chairman Bill Goins, Vice Chairman Eddie Harris, and Commissioner Mark Marion.

Each now enters a new four year term on the board and the makeup of the board of commissioners will remain unchanged until the next election cycle.

With a light agenda consisting of four consent agenda items and a rezoning request the board took care of the night’s business in short order.

Residents hoping to hear an update on the secretive Project Cobra that the board approved incentives for at its last meeting were left unsatisfied. The company on the receiving end of $36,244 in industrial development incentives is still being kept under wraps.

Mount Airy officials followed suit last week with their counterparts on the county board and approving their own incentives package for Project Cobra in a 4-0 vote, with Mayor-Elect Jon Cawley absent due to an injury suffered earlier in the week.

Project Cobra refers to a proposed private investment totaling $1.97 million that an unidentified company already doing business in Surry County is debating. Surry County is a finalist with two locations in other states for the project.

With the city and county in agreement, now the decision resides elsewhere and the waiting game will resume for the foreseeable future.

In other board of commissioners action:

– Surry County planning director Marty Needham brought case ZCR-1229 before the board of a rezoning request on behalf of David Creed who had over the summer gained rezoning permission to expand his transmission business.

Creed discovered after the rezoning upon clearing the land a topographical challenge, a “low spot,” meant that the building would need to be moved to another part of the property, Needham reported.

He went on to add that Creed will need to acquire another 1.28 acres of land in order to facilitate the change. There was no opposition to the change at the planning board and no speakers rose to address the board on the latest change. The board approved the request unanimously.

– The county asked for and received approval from the board to reallocate Invest in Surry funds totaling $325 for a public information sign located at the Surry County Farmer’s Market in Dobson.

The sign was previously approved but wound up coming in over the projected cost. Unspent money initially earmarked as matching funds for the GREAT Grants broadband deployment will be applied to the sign project.

– Commissioner Larry Johnson reported to the board that he and County Manager Chris Knopf attended the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Legislative Goals conference in Raleigh at which counties participate in voting sessions to finalize legislative goals, which then guide their advocacy efforts.

At that meeting Johnson said a number of votes were taken among representatives of county commissioners from across the state. He has directed Knopf and his staff to compile the information for his fellow board members’ consumption at the board’s next meeting.

– Commissioner Van Tucker asked the county staff to come up with a plan to finalize the removal and rehoming of artifacts from the former site of Westfield Elementary School. He has been worked doggedly for many months since the school went into surplus status to find new appropriate homes for artifacts that were left behind at Westfield.

“Commissioner Johnson and I have gone over there and have spent quite a bit of time detailing it,” he said. The big items such as the World War II memorial were rehomed already but now straggler items that are still of value to members of the community proved harder to deal with. Tucker said previously he was taking a fair number of inquiries over individual items such as trophies and that those were decisions not in his scope of authority to make. Those items need to wind up back with the school system, he said.

Desks, tables, coolers, and the remaining physical items devoid of emotional value to anyone, Tucker would like to see inventoried and auctioned off. “It’s time to be moving on with it, so if the county staff will figure out how we’re gonna do it and bring us a plan to discuss and vote on please. Some of the board members and I, and maybe Ed (County Attorney Ed Woltz) said it was possible to and wondered about having an auction on site with enough time and public notice given.”

– In a meeting that topped out around ten minutes in total, the board used their own time for comment to offer thanks to county voters for their participation in the recent election. Commissioner Mark Marion congratulated residents on a good turn out and said he was looking forward to serving another four years.

The commissioners reflected on Veterans Day and thanked the veterans for their service. Thanks were also offered to county and municipal staffs and private citizens alike, for coordinating a variety of events to honor those who have served the nation.

Finally, Tucker sent best wishes from the board to Vice Chairman Eddie Harris who was not in attendance Monday evening, “Commissioner Harris is out tonight sick. He’s gonna be all right, just hoping for him the best and y’all keep him on the prayer list.”