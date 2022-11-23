Shoals Elementary names Leaders of the Month

Paisleigh Harris was one of the students chosen as October Leaders of the Month at Shoals Elementary School for excelling in showing resilience.

<p>Alexander McMillian was an October Leader of the Month.</p>

<p>Skyler Atkins was an October Leader of the Month.</p>

The leadership quality for the month of October at Shoals Elementary School was resilience.

“We are very proud of our October student leaders for showing that they can be strong and resilient during hard and challenging times,” school officials said.