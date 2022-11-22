Surry Special Olympians shine at Fall Games

The Surry Yellow Jackets after receiving their gold medals are, from left, Head Coach Frances Earley, Assistant Coach Carlene Noonkester, Dennis Batts, Sam Chamberlain, Lucas Coffman, Joy Coffman, Josh Davis, Calvin Dutton, Austin Dutton, Levi Earley John Edwards, Tony Felts, Michael Felts, Ashley Johnson, Brittany Kopp, Curtis Ledford, Brian Minter, Head Coach Lance Earley, and Assistant Coach Tanner Dutton.
Jason Reynolds and Roger Stamper after receiving their silver medals during the 2022 fall tournament.
Jason Reynolds and his Unified Partner Roger Stamper ride the golf cart at Charles T. Meyers Golf Course in Charlotte.
Chance Casstevens is seen in bocce competition in Charlotte.
The Surry Yellow Jackets are seen in the field during softball competition.
Bocce teammates Bretton Conyers, Ben Easter, Bailey Gray, and Chance Casstevens take a break from competition in Charlotte.
The North Carolina Special Olympics Fall Tournament 2022 were held last weekend in Charlotte, bringing together champions from across the state to duke it out in both head to head and team competitions in order to be crowned state champions..
Special Olympics Surry County was well represented in the Queen City as they made their way to enter the competition in bocce, golf, and softball.
More than 1,000 athletes competed in seven different sports in the fall tournament which was being held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.
The fall tournament is the second largest state-level event for Special Olympics North Carolina featuring competition in seven different sports.
Surry County’s teams along with their counterparts across the state had been practicing since August in preparation for the competition.
“Thanks to the support of the community at our Special Olympics Golf Tournament, Special Olympics Surry County was able to provide each team with new uniforms, meals and hotel accommodations while competing at the fall tournament,” Bradley Key of Surry County Parks and Recreation said.
The bocce team, the Surry Sting, started off the competition on Friday afternoon with a first-round match-up with Cleveland County where they were 2 centimeters away from making it to the gold medal match.
Surry Sting bounced back in the bronze medal game winning 7-4 and scoring 3 of their 7 points in the final frame to claim a bronze medal victory and their place on the winners’ podium.
The next day Surry County’s softball and golf teams were ready for to take to the field and links respectively for competition. Key said the Surry golfers turned up the intensity playing “a phenomenal nine holes of golf and brought home the silver medal. They shot their best score of the year while competing at the fall tournament.”
On the diamond the Surry Yellow Jackets started the competition off securing a dominant win against the team from Nash County thanks to hits in the second and third innings.
On short rest, it was time for them to compete later the same day for the gold medal. The final game was evenly matched with the score 2-0 going into the final inning with Carbarras County leading. Thanks to several big bats coming alive when it mattered most in the final inning, the Yellow Jackets were able to secure a 3-2 win and take home the gold medal.
“Congratulations to all the athletes who practiced and competed in the fall tournament this year,” Key said. “And thank you to the coaches and the community who help make events like this possible.”