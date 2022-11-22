Police reports

November 21, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A traffic crash has led to a Mount Airy man being charged with driving while impaired, according to city police reports.

Tony Dale George, 63, of 1119 N. Main St., was involved in the incident early Friday evening, which records indicate occurred on Fairway Lane near Knollwood Drive while George was behind the wheel of a 2020 Toyota RAV4.

He is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 30.

• A 9mm handgun and white in color cell phone were stolen Friday from Comfort Inn on Newsome Street. The items were taken by an unknown suspect, with a Wisconsin man, Keith Raymond Aussem of Milwaukee, listed as the victim of the crime.

No manufacturer or other identifying information was given for the gun or phone.

• A residence on Brooklen Avenue was the scene of a break-in on Oct. 29 which involved the theft of a window air conditioner valued at $200.

Melinda Dawn Hawks of Yadkinville is the victim of that larceny.

• A breaking and entering occurred on Oct. 28 at the home of Sandy Gail Hawks on Galloway Street, where a window was pried open to gain entry.

Nothing was listed as stolen in the incident.