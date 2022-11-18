First Community buying Surrey Bancorp

Surry County’s only locally based bank appears to be on its way to selling to a larger Virginia-based institution.

Surrey Bancorp, the holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust, and First Community Bank of Bluefield, Virginia, announced on Friday the two had entered into a “plan of merger.”

If the sale is completed, two of Surrey’s board members would assume posts on the First Community board of directors, but the Bluefield bank would be acquiring the assets of both Surrey Bancorp and Surrey Bank & Trust.

Under the terms of the agreement and plan of merger, each share of Surrey common and Class A common stock outstanding immediately prior to the merger will be converted into the right to receive 0.7159 shares of First Community common stock, which equates to $26.95 per share of Surrey common stock and an aggregate transaction value of approximately $113.2 million based on First Community’s recent 10-day volume-weighted average price, according to a statement issued by First Community Bank.

Surrey’s stock price jump 71% on news of the sale, closing Friday at $25.75, up $10.75 from its opening that morning.

The statement issued by First Community did not address what will happen to Surrey’s employees, or to the branches in communities where both banks have a location.

Pedro (Peter) A. Pequeno, II, president of Surrey Bank & Trust, indicated it is too early in the process to be able to definitively answer those questions, but indicated some job cuts might be forthcoming.

“We are in the early stages,” he said of the acquisition. “We are going to work together, it would be disingenuous to say there are going to be no reductions in workforce from either side. However, we…are very sensitive to that, to taking care of our communities where we serve. We are going to take a more methodical approach…it’s going to be about how we can best serve the customers. We will do everything in our power to make sure we take care of our customers….You have to make sure you have adequate staffing. This will be a very well thought-through, organized process.”

Edward (Ted) C. Ashby III, CEO, Surrey Bancorp president and CEO, echoed Pequeno’s in comments late Friday, but struck an optimistic tone regarding his employees’ futures.

“We know we have very good people and they appreciate that fact,” he said. “All banks have about the same products; it’s just how you deliver them. They’re aware of our people, how they deliver those products.” He credited Surrey’s employees and their work with helping to make the bank attractive to larger banks.

“We do have some locations that have overlapping branch locations, we’ll be looking at the best way to manage having two locations in close proximity to one another. We feel good we’ll not diminish service that either company is providing its customers.”

Attempts to get additional comment regarding employee numbers and branch locations from officials at First Community were not successful.

According to the statement issued by First Community, the board of directors of both banking firms have approved the acquisition, but stockholders for both companies have yet to vote on the move, and the acquisition also is subject to regulatory approval.

As of Sept. 30, the last day of the most recent quarter, Surrey Bank & Trust had total assets of approximately $500 million, the statement said. “Upon completion of the transaction, First Community is expected to have total consolidated assets in excess of $3.6 billion with branch locations in four states,” the larger bank said.

Ashby said he anticipates the local board will be taking the move to Surrey’s shareholders in late January or early February.

“When considering a long-term partner, we wanted a bank that shared our values of providing the highest level of banking services to our community, valued its employees and performed at a level worthy of its shareholders” Ashby said. “In First Community, we found all those qualities and are confident that our combined franchise will continue to generate value for all our stakeholders.”

“This combination will bring together two high-performing community banks that have historically produced returns on average assets well-above one percent and efficiency ratios below sixty percent while maintaining low-risk profiles,” said Gary R. Mills, President and CEO of First Community Bank. “We have long admired Surrey Bank & Trust for its financial performance and its government lending platform. We are looking forward to bringing the two franchises together to better serve our customers and local communities.”

Once the transaction is finalized, Ashby and one other current member of Surrey’s Board of Directors — yet to be named — will join the Board of First Community Bank. Additionally, Pequeno, Surrey’s president, and other key executives and employees plan to join the First Community team.

“We believe that joining together these two strong teams will ensure a successful transition of Surrey’s loan and deposit relationships,” First Community’s statement said.

First Community is a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. First Community Bank operates 48 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company reported consolidated assets of $3.16 billion as of Sept. 30. The company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol “FCBC.” Additional information is available on the company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.