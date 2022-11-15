Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman has been jailed on an assault and battery charge for allegedly hitting another woman, according to city police reports.

The incident occurred last Wednesday afternoon at an apartment building in the 1000 block of South Main Street, where police responded to a fight call. Ana Erlyn Gonzalez, 32, of 1007 S. Main St., No. 6, is accused of hitting Kathryn Nicole Whitaker, another resident of the building, in the face with a closed fist.

Minor injuries resulted from the incident for which Gonzalez was incarcerated in the Surry County Jail under a $200 secured bond. She was scheduled to be in District Court on Monday.

• Stephanie Blair Steed, 49, listed as a homeless resident of Cana, Virginia, was charged with larceny last Wednesday at Walmart after allegedly being found in possession of merchandise with a total value of $557.

Among the property taken was miscellaneous clothing items, including baby clothes, and food. The merchandise was recovered intact and returned to the store.

Steed is facing a Dec. 19 appearance in Surry District Court.

• Sayeed Miguel Silva, 19, of 426 Worth St., was incarcerated under an $11,000 secured bond on Oct. 15, when he was served with an outstanding warrant for a charge of possessing stolen goods and an order for arrest for failing to appear in court.

Silva was encountered by officers during a civil disturbance at a residence on West Pine Street and found to be wanted.

The possession of stolen goods charge had been filed on Sept. 21 with Walmart as the complainant, while the failing to appear order was issued on Sept. 13 by Stokes County authorities.

Court date information for Silva was unavailable.