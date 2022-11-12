Police reports

• A Mount Airy woman who allegedly caused a major disturbance was arrested last Sunday, according to city police reports.

Elizabeth Michelle Nance, 46, listed as homeless, is said to have encountered others at multiple locations, with callers to the police station reporting that she was yelling at and waving down people in the middle of the road, cursing and communicating threats in Lowes Foods and walking up to and knocking on random doors.

Police advised that Nance also was unable to describe where she was or complete verbal statements.

She subsequently was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive and confined in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond. Nance is scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 28.

• Timothy Coty Golding, 24, listed as homeless, was served on Nov. 4 with warrants for two felony charges, assault on medical personnel and damaging computers, after he was encountered by police at Northern Regional Hospital.

The warrants had been issued on Nov. 2, but it was not clear that the alleged offenses occurred at the hospital.

Golding was jailed under a $30,000 secured bond and slated for a appearance in Surry District Court this coming Monday.

• Gary Paul Rogers, a Greenhill Road resident, told police on Oct. 14 that he was a victim of identity theft, which involved an unknown party using Rogers’ personal information to withdraw money from his bank account.

The sum involved was not disclosed.