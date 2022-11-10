Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Fifty veterans were honored with a Quilt of Valor at Faith Baptist Church on Sunday during afternoon ceremony.

Sylvia Gentry, local quilt guild president, presented the quilts to the recipients for the tenth year. Not all of the veterans receiving quilts could attend but those receiving the quilts included Bruce Arnold, Thurman G LaPrade, Elder JR Smith, Charles Davis, Mike Russell, Conner Sheets, Max Taylor, Ted Williams, Brian Gillis, Marshall Baird, Claude Brinkley, Jim Reeves, Matt Edwards, Grover Cropps, and Terry Scott.

Others receiving the quilts included Roger Shore, Michael Thorpe, JC White, Dale Badgett, Roger Blake, Jimmie Scott, Brad Hawks, Dr. David Sparks, William Rex, Max Brady, Gray Bunn, James Byrd, John Byrd, Mark Coleman, Charies Bob Corriher, Wayne Easter, E R Forrest, Jonathan Jessup, Thomas Joyce, Willie Douglas Joyner, Kenneth Kallam, William Kirk, Jr, Steve Loftis, Paul Madren, Josh Miller, Nelson Parker, James Smith, Mike Stanley, Jerry Watson, Philip Wolfe, Michael Currance, Larry H Norman, Jimmy Midkiff, Steven Midkiff and Junior Seivers.

The ceremony also included other organizations and individuals from the area. The ceremony opened up with a welcome from Mimi Patterson; and the Pilot Mountain and Mount Airy VFW Color Guard led the flag ceremony, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Karen Haynes, guild member; and the invocation by Randy Edwards, minister of Faith Baptist.

In 2003 Catherine Roberts started the Quilt of Valor Foundation. She was a mother of a soldier deployed in Iraq. The original mission was to cover men and women, who suffered physically or psychologically from Global war on terror, with a quilt. Since its founding, the mission has expanded to include all veterans and current service members