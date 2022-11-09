Incumbents, Republicans do well in Surry County

By John Peters

There were a number of races on the Surry County ballot Tuesday that featured candidates running unopposed, were not strictly local, or they were judicial contests and other races not attracting as much attention as higher profile run-offs.

In Pilot Mountain, Mayor Evan Cockerham as well as commissioners Donna M. Kiger and Scott Needham enjoyed running unopposed. Cockerham garnered 430 votes, while Kiger received 348 and Needham received 362. There were 21 write-in votes for mayor and 28 for the two commissioner seats.

In the county seat, Dobson Mayor Ricky K. Draughn likewise faced no opposition, taking 311 votes, with 7 write-in votes cast.

In one of the few contested countywide races, Chad Keith Chilton and Brad Boyd retained their seats in the non-partisan Surry Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor races, with Joe Zalescik finishing a distant third at 5,151, along with 381 write-in votes.

Surry County Clerk of Superior Court L. Neil Brendle — 20,520 votes — Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt — 21,191 — and District Attorney District Attorney Tim Watson — 20,392 — were all running unopposed. All three are Republicans.

NC House Rep. Sarah Stevens retained her 90th district seat, running unopposed and garnering 20,343 votes in Surry County. Eddie Settle, running for the NC State Senate District 36 seat, received 20,191 votes without opposition. Both are Republicans.

Long-time incumbent Republican Virginia Foxx easily outdistanced her opponent in Surry County as she held onto her seat for another term. She received 18,997 votes in Surry, compared to 5,590 by Democrat Kyle Parrish.

In the U.S. Senate race, Surry County voters went overwhelmingly for Republican Ted Budd, who picked up 18,235 votes, compared to Democrat Sheri Beasley’s 5,755 votes. In that race, Libertarian candidate Shannon W. Bray received 376 votes in Surry County, Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh picked up 166, and there were 27 write-in votes.

There were also a number of judicial races on the local ballot. For a complete report on those, visit https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/08/2022&county_id=86&office=ALL&contest=0