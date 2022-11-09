White Plains student council meets with superintendent

November 9, 2022 Mount Airy News News 0

White Plains student council members who were able to meet with Superintendent Dr. Travis Reeves include: top, Silas Hiatt, then from left around the table, Grayson Felts, Blake Blevins, Capri Simmons, Kylee Tate, Gracie Beasley, Courtney Farris, and Zoe Melton. (Submitted photo)

White Plains Elementary School student council members recently had the opportunity to have lunch and a time to share ideas with Dr. Travis Reeves, Surry County Schools superintendent.

Student council members talked to Dr. Reeves about the SAVE Promise Club and the ideas they want to implement throughout the year to promote kindness and provide a welcoming place for all students.