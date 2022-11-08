Surry Central students attend FFA convention

Surry Central High School FFA students, from left, Joe Frank Seal, Miles Payne, Kyndal Smith, Carley Atkins, Anna Shew, Emily Hodges, Cheyenne Rippey, and Grayson Collins, attended the national FFA convention.

Surry Central High School FFA officers recently attended the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo, held Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Surry Central’s students traveled with students from four other high schools from across western North Carolina. This relatively young group of student leaders raised the funds to attend through fundraisers and the support of local business sponsors.

Students were able to participate in a variety of hands-on, agriculture industry tours while on the trip. The first of those was Keeneland Horsepark; a horse track which will host the Breeders Cup race later this year. While at Keeneland, students learned about the many horse sales held each year that provide the income needed to keep the park, track, and races in operation.

Tuttle Orchards, a family owned apple orchard, provided a tour of their facility, taste test of the apple varieties grown on the farm and their legendary apple cider. Students had great fun in their agri-tourism facility, equipped with a giant slide, corn maze, pumpkin patch, photo booths, and apple picking opportunities. Tuttle Orchards is also where the legendary Stayman Winesap apple was developed and patented by Roy Tuttle in 1977. Tuttle Orchard’s private chef prepared an apple-themed dinner for the students and topped off the meal with an apple glazed doughnut.

Louisville Zoo and Ozark Fisheries rounded out the industry tours of the trip. Ozark Fisheries is a fourth-generation family owned and operated fish hatchery with two locations in Indiana and Missouri. The hatchery specializes in ornamental fish such as Koi and Goldfish and hatches more than 1 million fish per year.

FFA officers on the trip were able to connect with members from other chapters from all across the United States in the FFA shopping mall and expo center. Agriculture colleges and businesses from across the nation were on hand to connect with students and share information about their programs and products with FFA members and advisors throughout the week. Possibly the highlight of the expo and convention center was the opportunity for members to meet Dale Brisby, a social media influencer who was on hand each day to shake hands, sign autographs and take pictures with members.

The officers in attendance were invited to the North Carolina FFA booth to watch the Opening Session of the convention in the box seats of Lucas Oil Stadium. While there, the students chatted with Andy VonCanon, Western Region Agriculture Education coordinator and North Carolina state FFA staff. Former Surry Central FFA member, North Carolina State FFA Officer and current North Carolina FFA Advisor Joshua Bledsoe took time to speak with the students about the impact that FFA has had on his life and career.