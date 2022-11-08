Police reports

November 7, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Mount Airy woman has been charged with injury to personal property for allegedly stabbing a knife into the sidewall of a tire on a vehicle operated by an Amazon delivery driver, according to city police reports.

The incident occurred last Thursday afternoon outside the residence of the person charged, Keiasha Latonya Pratcher, 28, of 124 Hawaii Lane, No. 3. When confronted by investigating officers, Pratcher admitted to using a large knife on the tire, with the damage estimated at $200. The Amazon vehicle involved is based in Kernersville.

Pratcher is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Jan. 9.

• A local auto dealership was victimized last Tuesday by a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense.

This occurred at Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where an unknown suspect used fraudulent information to buy a 2020 Jeep Wrangler, described as red in color.

• A case of forgery and uttering was reported on Oct. 12 in which checks drafted from a closed account were altered to make the checks appear valid, which then were cashed in order to obtain an undisclosed sum of money.

This occurred at State Employees Credit Union on South Franklin Road, which is listed as the victim of the incident.

• David Todd Christy Jr., 32, of 105 Country Home Road, Dobson, was jailed under a $7,821 secured bond on Oct. 13 after being identified as the subject of a child-support warrant and two outstanding orders for arrest for failing to appear in court, while at the local probation office on State Street.

Those documents had been issued in Rowan and Cabarrus counties during June and August, with Christy slated to be in court in Salisbury.