Toys for Tots hoping to make Christmas brighter

Toys for Tots will be marking its 75th year of collecting toys and donations to help underprivileged children have a better Christmas, and for the past dozen years, a Mount Airy chapter of the national effort has been hard at work helping local kids.
That continues this year, with Toys for Tots boxes going up in businesses throughout the county and two official toy drives set for this month, according to local Toys for Tots Coordinator Debbie King.
And despite the name, the group collects items for all ages of kids, from birth to age 18, provided the 18-year-old is still in high school.
“Toys, books, backpacks, and hiking products,” are among the items the group can accept for Christmas distribution. She said individuals can put toys in the boxes wherever they see them throughout the county.
“We have boxes in Elkin, Dobson, Pilot Mountain, Mount Airy, Siloam. We have a lot of trucking companies this year who have decided they would like to help…they all have boxes to collect, which is outstanding.”
Unfortunately, she said the boxes are no longer at Walmart stores, which was a major source of traffic for would-be givers. She said the application process for putting the boxes and displays is different this year for that retailer, and all of the days she tried to get for a display in the Elkin store were already taken by other agencies. She said Toys for Tots never received a reply from the Mount Airy store.
By not having displays at those two retailers, along with the general slowdown in the economy, King said she is concerned this year.
“We don’t expect to get quite as much,” she said, prompting her to put out a call to the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
“I’ve asked the chamber of commerce to ask their business owners if they could just donate $20, there’s a box at the UPS office they can make a donation to, box 156.” She said if all of the businesses located in Mount Airy would donate just $20, that would likely meet their needs for the year. “We could buy toys for every child who wanted one.”
King also has two toy drives planned, where volunteers from the organization will be on hand to help collect toys. One is Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mount Airy City Schools administration building
“We’re going to have a few people there; people can just drive by and drop off a toy or if they want to make a monetary donation, they can do that.”
The second toy drive will be in the parking lot of Cousin Gary’s restaurant, on Key Street in Pilot Mountain. That will be on Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“Last year, we helped 1,382 kids,” she said, distributing 6,664 toys. But, she said, that doesn’t mean every one of the 1,382 children were inundated with toys — Toys for Tots’ reach goes beyond its direct distribution.
“Also included in that count, we give to Salvation Army and some of the ministries in the area,” she explained. Her agency works closely with the Salvation Army and other agencies to spread available resources, to help ensure as much coverage as possible. Unlike those other agencies, however, Toys for Tots does not distribute food or other items.
“The Toys for Tots Foundation is basically set up for just toys.”
Nationally, the program got its start in 1947. Locally, King said Marine Corps League Detachment 1325 petitioned the agency for a local chapter, a petition that was granted when the local organization found a coordinator who could commit to annual training for the program.
King, who has been working with Toys for Tots for the entire 12 years, has served in the coordinator’s position the past five years.
In addition to donating new toys, individuals can make cash donations. Area posters advertising the event include a QR code donors can use to make donations, or they can to go the Toys for Tots website at https://mount-airy-nc.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/default.aspx?nPageID=100&nPreviewInd=200&nRedirectInd=3
Individuals wishing to apply for holiday help with toys for children and youth can do so at the same website, although the deadline is Dec. 12.
“In case people don’t know, Toys for Tots is a 501(c) charity, and 97% of every dollar donated goes to buy toys.”