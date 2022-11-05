Local car wash ‘rebranded’

Staff Report

Magnolia Wash Holdings, a premium express car wash operator headquartered in Charlotte, is maintaining heavy expansion efforts throughout the state including a location in Mount Airy.

The new Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash outlets in North Carolina which are involved are both operated by Magnolia Wash Holdings.

The growth in its portfolio features Whistle Express Car Wash openings in both Mount Airy and Greensboro.

Magnolia Wash Holdings has launched four other new Wave Car Wash sites in Fayetteville and the greater Durham area.

The Mount Airy location is at 139 Kodiak Lane off U.S. 52, where the Rivers Edge Car Wash formerly operated, and involves a rebranding.

Wave Car Wash and Whistle Express Car Wash facilities are state-of-the-art, the company reports. offering eco-friendly treatments.

In less than 10 minutes, personnel are able to clean, shine and protect vehicles with a premium on-site experience, officials add. Top-quality equipment such as fresh towels, cleaning spray, high-powered vacuums and air nozzles are available to every customer.

All of the new express car washes also are dedicated to industry-leading, water-reclamation technology that reduces freshwater consumption and recycles 85% of the amount used per car wash.

“We’re excited to expand our portfolio of express car wash locations in thriving markets,” Andrew Agostini, vice president of operations at Magnolia Wash Holdings, said in a statement.

Since the start of the year, Magnolia has achieved tremendous development in the Southeast and is in the midst of aggressive expansion. Magnolia reportedly is on track to reach 100 opened locations by the end of 2022, with plans to continue this momentum by adding 100 units annually over the next five years.

Magnolia Wash Holdings, founded in 2014, now operates 83 express wash locations throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Virginia, Ohio and Tennessee.

“We are continually investing in the best equipment, training team members and delivering superior results that will truly showcase to our customers why we’re the best in the industry,” Agostini added in hailing the new locations including Mount Airy. “We look forward to serving these communities for many years to come.”