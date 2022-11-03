Online Magnet School holds family farm day

November 3, 2022

Fifth graders Bentley Snow and Miyah Ayers practice their barrel racing skills before racing their teachers.

<p>Miyah Ayers, Macen Ayers, Eli McGuire, and Lila Lawson play together on the Seesaws.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Miyah Ayers, Macen Ayers, Eli McGuire, and Lila Lawson play together on the Seesaws.

<p>Surry Online Magnet School elementary students listen to a puppet show at The Farm in Dobson.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Surry Online Magnet School elementary students listen to a puppet show at The Farm in Dobson.

Surry Online Magnet School elementary students and their families spent a recent dat day at The Farm in Dobson.

“Students were really excited to play on the playground equipment, barrel race their teachers, Misti Bartley and Melodie Ellis, and jump in the bouncy houses,” school officials said of the event.

“Some of the students also competed against their principal, Kristin Blake, in an axe throwing competition. The students took a short break from all of their adventures to watch a puppet show about how every pumpkin is unique and special, even square pumpkins. Each student was able to take home a little pumpkin.”