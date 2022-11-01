SCC participating in study abroad to Ireland

Surry Community College is partnering with The Institute of Study Abroad Ireland to provide an opportunity to study abroad in Donegal, Ireland in summer of 2023. For more information about the program and applications, contact Sarah Wright at 336-386-3439 or wrights@surry.edu.

The trip will take place from June 6-14. Students will take HUM-180, International Cultural Exploration, through SCC while on the trip. This course allows students to visit, examine and analyze a country or region outside of the United States to learn about the place and people.

Students will learn about Irish history, literature, culture and meet with locals from Dublin to the famous surf town of Bundoran, as well as Northern Ireland.

The program fee is $2,985 and includes roundtrip airfare, seven nights of accommodation, daily breakfast at the hotel, daily dinner at local restaurants, ground transportation, historical and cultural walking tours, full-time guidance and assistance and travelers’ insurance. To secure a spot on the trip, a $200 down payment is required.

This trip is open to all students, staff, faculty and community members. For further information about the program and applications, contact Sarah Wright at 336-386-3439 or wrights@surry.edu.