Police reports

October 31, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Galax, Virginia, woman was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property last Thursday after an incident at the Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Brittany Nicole Tiller, 30, is accused of taking Ariat jeans valued at $70 from the business, which she had in her possession when encountered by officers in the parking lot and admitted to stealing, police records state.

Tiller is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14, with the property returned to the owner intact.

• Hershel V. Cresong, 53, of Winston-Salem, was arrested at Northern Regional Hospital Thursday on charges of injury to personal property and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, identified as a Suboxone strip.

No details were listed regarding the property allegedly damaged, with the drug found during a routine search as part of the arrest process.

Cresong was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and was scheduled to be in District Court on Monday.

• Police were told last Wednesday that a moped valued at $1,000 had been stolen from the residence of its owner, Michael D. Ramey, on Newsome Street.

The 2017 TaoTao Blizzard moped, blue and white in color, was bearing license tag number MA-65049 when taken by an unknown party.

• Money was discovered stolen on Oct. 24 from a donation box at 218 Rockford St., the address for the Andy Griffith Museum. The container was broken into by an unknown party and damaged to enable the theft of $75, with the Surry Arts Council listed as the victim of the crime.