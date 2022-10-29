Police reports

• A man listed as homeless was jailed under a large bond Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted a nurse at Northern Regional Hospital, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 52, was arrested after officers responded to a trespassing call at the hospital. He was found to have allegedly assaulted the nurse when asked to leave the premises after treatment, arrest records state. Bouldin also had been banned from the facility in March 2011 by a hospital security officer.

After being charged Wednesday with assault on medical personnel and second-degree trespassing, he was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $10,000 secured bond and slated for an appearance in District Court this coming Monday.

• A case of forgery/counterfeiting which targeted a local woman was reported Tuesday. It involved an unknown party writing a fraudulent check and then cashing it while posing as the victim of the crime, Anita Rae John of Franklin Street.

No loss figure was given.

• Amanda Jo Escobedo, 43, of Wytheville, Virginia, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods after an incident at Walmart on Oct. 3. She allegedly stole miscellaneous items from the store with a total value of $620, including a vacuum cleaner, dog crate, socket set, dog food and men’s clothing.

Escobedo is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 21.

• Police were told on Oct. 2 that an unknown suspect had called Phyllis Ann Miller, a resident of the 600 block of Willow Street, and represented himself as a law enforcement officer in an attempt to obtain currency.

Records indicate that money was lost as a result of the false-pretense crime, with the sum involved not listed.