Downtown Halloween event to scare up crowds

October 28, 2022
Costumed characters line up for treats during last year’s Halloween celebration downtown.

Witches, wizards, ghosts, skeletons, superheroes and more are expected to invade downtown Mount Airy Monday afternoon, but don’t worry — they’ll all be part of an annual Halloween celebration there.

From 3 to 5 p.m., North Main Street in the central business district is to be transformed into a kind of trick-or-treat pedestrian mall. Later Monday, at 5 p.m., a costume contest is planned.

The event will observe a traditional format in which participating downtown businesses give out Halloween treats at stores.

At least 30 merchants are expected to do so this year, according to Jenny Smith of Mount Airy Visitors Center.

In addition to those in the downtown community, it is anticipated that about 10 other businesses and agencies from outside its confines are to be involved in trunk-or-treating on an on-street basis.

These include the Blue Bear Bus of Mount Airy City Schools, Mount Airy Pediatric Dentistry and other entities whose representatives will be giving out candy.

Allergy alternative

A new element is part of this year’s Halloween observance downtown which will include the offering of non-candy treat bags by the Downtown Business Association, another group that organizes the event.

Smith explained that this addresses a growing problem of food allergies among children. It has been reported that one in 13 kids suffers from an allergy commonly found in Halloween candy.

In response, the Downtown Business Association has assembled bags containing items such as coloring books, stickers and more. These will be available at Mount Airy Visitors Center, where trick-or-treaters also can exchange bags of candy for the alternative ones.

The costume contest scheduled for 5 p.m. had to be shifted to a new location this year due to the collapse of the Main-Oak Building near where it usually is held.

Instead, the contest station will be set up in front of the Historic Earle Theatre.

The costume event is being spearheaded by local radio station WSYD under the added sponsorship of Dr. John L. Gravitte.

It will include age group categories for children and families along with pets. Prizes await the winners.

The annual Halloween gathering returned to its usual downtown setting last year after being moved to Mount Airy High School for a drive-in format in 2020 due to COVID-19.

In 2021, the heavily attended downtown event seemed to pick right up where it left off even amid lingering coronavirus concerns.

“I don’t think COVID affected it at all,” Smith said of that gathering held on a Sunday when some downtown stores were closed but others opened especially for the celebration.

She added that Monday’s event “will go on rain or shine.”

