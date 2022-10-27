Frank talk from DEA to local students

One of the stars of the Red Ribbon Week presentation Wednesday was Mount Airy’s K-9, Sultan, who showed off keen detection skills and a love of giant dog treats with handler Sgt. Barry Robertson.
A period of question and answers with the students of Mount Airy Middle School was held after the presentation. Students asked about how long investigations take, the differences between drugs, and of course the questions around busting down door and drawn weapons one would expect from a middle school.
Mount Airy Middle School hosted Red Ribbon Week events Wednesday morning with members of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery, Rotary Club, Mount Airy Police, and the Drug Enforcement Administration all on hand to enlighten the future leaders.
Agent Brian Bridgeford from Greensboro’s field office of the Drug Enforcement Administration was the special guest, and he opened his presentation with a bang – a flashbang, albeit it in a video. Filled with agents conducting a raid and then posing with stacks of drugs, cash, and guns the video illustrated how interdiction measures in the Southeast are impacting traffickers.
He wasted little time broaching serious topics with the students about how drugs are being marketed to younger people. Fentanyl was an unknown to the parents of these children when they were their age, now it is a word on the tip of tongues and the students were aware of the talk of it may be made to look like candy or any other drug the traffickers think they can sell.
Bridgeford talked to kids about the trends in overdose death rate from 1999 to 2020 and he asked the students why there was such a large spike in overdose deaths. “Last year, there were 107,000 overdose deaths. Way more than any gun deaths in the U.S., more than twice the amount of gun deaths. But we’re not really talking about it, are we?”
Drugs are coming into communities across the country being disguised as other drugs, he identified as one of the reasons for the spike. The students were told that Xanax or Oxycodone could be among pills counterfeiters are making at home with no regard to the chemistry behind it.
“They’re not saying here take this fentanyl pill… they make it look like Xanax, so you see it and you think it’s from a pharmacy and it must be ok,” he said of fake pills. “Is it Xanax? You don’t know. You’re looking at it and you don’t know. Let’s be honest; should you take it?”
It may sound like a silly question but when a slide showing four sets of pills was shown, the room was evenly divided when Bridgeford asked which the fake pills were meaning kids and adults alike can be fooled. A bag with five pills in it could have four of the real things but one cut with a lethal dose of fentanyl and sadly it only takes one pill to kill.
He reminded the students this is strictly business for the dealers and traffickers, and they are only adding fentanyl to make the drugs stronger and thereby increase the rate of addiction. “The guy that’s making this fake stuff, is this a real scientist? Is he a real pharmacist? No,” Bridgeford said.
“You don’t know what you’re getting. The guy who is making it is not measuring it out. He’s just throwing stuff together and putting it into a pill press and cranking it out as fast as he can to get them on the street to sell them.”
The pandemic was identified as another reason for the spike in overdose deaths as prolonged time indoor and often in isolation led to depression. “We’re humans, we’re social creatures… What happens when you stay home and can’t go out? You get sad, bored, depressed and that could contribute to (the overdose spike).”
The Mount Airy Police duo of Sgt. Barry Robertson and K-9 Sultan were in attendance and were a hit with the students as they played hide and seek to show off the dog’s detection skills. He told them just as the football players in uniform at the assembly, 4-year-old Sultan needs practice too. To be an asset to the force in detection of drugs such as heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine takes practice. “Lather, rinse, repeat,” Robertson joked of the repetitive training process.
He spoke to the students about a “snowball effect” that can start with one peer pressure decision gone wrong to petty theft and on down that can wreak havoc on relationship with family and friends. The students were reminded of the resources they have available to them in their schools and what resources the county has available to help with decision making, refusal skills, safe drug disposal, and outreach programs for those in need. Find more information at: www.SurryCountyCares.com.
Tamara Veit of Surry Friends of Youth casually observed as the students were leaving that when D.A.R.E. first launched it may have been a taboo to even say the word “joint” in schools. It is a different world now as kids are discussing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine without batting an eye at any of it.
Those leading the Red Ribbon efforts believe using logic about the future health dangers of substance use may be one of the best ways to stop it before it begins, which is why students are being reminded during Red Ribbon Week about the dangers of substance use disorder on their developing body and brain.