Vendor spots open for Reynolds art show

October 27, 2022 John Peters II News 0

CRITZ, Va — Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead will hold its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12.

This longstanding tradition at the Reynolds Homestead offers artists and crafters an opportunity to set up vending space in the Community Engagement Center, interact and make connections with local buyers, and help community members shop local for the holidays.

This year’s event will feature a wide variety of items, including handmade soaps, fused glass art, wooden jewelry and other accessories, children’s books, wreaths, clothing, essential oil products, candles, local honey, fruit wines, and more. In addition to the wide variety of wares available, Reynolds Homestead volunteers and staff will be offering snacks and refreshments for purchase.

Vendor applications are still open, but space is running out. For more information, visit reynoldshomestead.vt.edu/specialevents or call 276-694-7181. To find out more about the vendors who will be participating in the show, follow the Reynolds Homestead on Instagram or Facebook.