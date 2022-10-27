Citizens Police Academy to return

Applications now being sought

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Sgt. Stacy Inman of the Mount Airy Police Department, pictured helping a girl with her biking helmet at a past event, is among officers who will be part of the upcoming Citizens Police Academy.

It has been nearly three years since the Mount Airy Citizens Police Academy last got underway — but that’s about to change.

Applicants are being sought for the next, 2023 edition of the program that allows local residents a behind-the-scenes look at all facets of local law enforcement operations.

The Citizens Police Academy hasn’t been conducted since early 2020.

“And we didn’t even get to finish it,” recalled Sgt. Stacy Inman of the Mount Airy Police Department’s Community Services Division, who has been involved with the academy since it started, including leading individual class sessions.

The program was “arrested” in 2020 — its 20th year — by the same culprit handcuffing many other public gatherings at that time.

“The COVID hit and we had to discontinue it,” Inman said of a scenario that included the Citizens Police Academy being forced to a halt after six of its 10 scheduled class sessions were completed.

Inman and other department members are excited that the program is slated to make its return in 2023.

The first class session is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 23, with a total of 10 again planned in successive weeks afterward at the police station. Each is to last from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Topics typically include patrol techniques, crime prevention, narcotics, community policing and others. A spring graduation ceremony is held for the class during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, when participants tend to speak positively about their experiences.

Although the next Citizens Police Academy will not start until late January, those interested in attending the Monday night sessions are urged to apply soon due to the lead time needed to begin the processing of applications, which includes background checks.

They can call the police station at 336-786-3535 to obtain program materials or stop by the station on Rockford Street. Applicants also can visit the Mount Airy Police Department Facebook page, Inman said.

The application deadline is Dec. 16. Based on previous rules, participants must be at least 18 years old.

Inman extended a special invitation for Citizens Police Academy students whose time was cut short by the coronavirus in 2020 to apply for the upcoming edition.

Before the 2020 program got under way, a total of 413 people had completed the Citizens Police Academy during its first 19 years of existence, with 15 signing up for that last installment which was halted.

The announcement of the program’s return comes on the heels of the recent launching of a Citizens Academy that is allowing local residents to learn about city government operations in general. The healthy response to it led to that program being expanded to 25 people from 15 originally.

