Surry-area residents facing charges in Virginia

October 26, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

STUART, Va. — Mount Airy-area residents are facing charges that were filed this month for alleged crimes in Virginia, according to arrest reports from the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

They include:

• Brandon Gray Stone, 29, of 290 Golf Course Road, Pilot Mountain, who is accused of felonious breaking and entering of a dwelling during the day with intent to commit assault and battery/larceny; trespassing after being forbidden to do so; obtaining money or property by false pretense with a value of under $1,000; and failing to appear in court.

• Kimberly Dawn Glidewell, 32, of 145 Gloria Drive, Mount Airy, who was served with a felony warrant of extradition for an unspecified matter.

• Martha Crockett, 38, of 138 Fox Trot Lane, Pilot Mountain, who is charged with public intoxication.

• Tiffany Romont Alfred, 33, of 7719 Fancy Gap Highway in Fancy Gap, the subject of an arrest warrant for a felony probation violation.

• Ricky Lee Shinault, 47, of 895 Mitchell Mill Road, Claudville, who is accused of misdemeanor assault on a family member.