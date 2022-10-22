Police reports

October 22, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A vehicle was reported stolen this week from a local auto dealership, according to city police reports.

The crime at Mount Airy Toyota on North Andy Griffith Parkway actually occurred sometime between Oct. 7-11, but the Mount Airy Police Department was not notified about it until Monday.

It involved a white 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van valued at $8,725 being taken from the dealership lot.

• A package containing ammunition was stolen Tuesday from a residence at Jasper Pointe Apartments off North Franklin Road.

David Franklin Collins is listed as the victim of the crime that targeted two 50-count boxes of PMC 158-grain .357 magnum bullets with a value of $116.

• Aspen Dental on Rockford Street was the scene of break-in discovered on Sept. 26, which involved three teeth whitening kits valued at $680 being taken from the medical facility during a time when it was closed.

• Demetrious Deshel Stroud, 41, listed as homeless, was arrested on a second-degree trespassing charge at the police station on Sept. 29.

Records indicate that Stroud was banned from that location on that date, but refused to leave. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 21.