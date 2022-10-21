Parents fearful of rainbow fentanyl

Authentic pills versus those that are pressed by the drug traffickers can be very hard to differentiate even for adults. Talking to kids about the dangers of all drugs and alcohol, and not just the perceived threat today from rainbow fentanyl, will help drive home the message of prevention for kids. They need to be wary of all pills at that are not prescribed to them - not only at Halloween. SurryCountyCares.com has provided this informational graphic with the message: One pill can kill. Notice the pencil with the white powder on the tip - that is the approximated lethal dose of fentanyl. The DEA says, “If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it and call 911 immediately.”

Over the last few weeks parents here in Surry County have been hearing more about a threat from “rainbow fentanyl” and some parents are taking the time to sit kids down for a talk ahead of Halloween. They have heard the common talking point that rainbow fentanyl looks like candy.

What local experts want parents to know is that there is more to talk about than just rainbow fentanyl. Professionals in substance abuse and mental health in Surry County confirm there are ongoing dangers to children that exist at this minute and the time to talk to kids about all substance abuse is now.

As October is prevention month, the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery (SCOSAR) along with local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration will be presenting Red Ribbon Week programming to schools around the county. The goal is to talk to kids about decision making, refusal skills, and illustrate the real health dangers of substance abuse on the adolescent body and brain.

The best prevention plan begins at home professionals say, so it needs to start at an early age and be consistently followed up upon. Parents can help their kids make better decisions by having honest talks about the dangers of drugs and alcohol on an adolescent brain that has not stopped growing. Furthermore, experts say kids are more likely to hear the message when parents do not take the moral high ground or deploy scare tactics.

For parents who are concerned, it is suggested that rather than scare children about all Sweet Tarts until the end of time, a better idea may be to talk about Halloween candy generally. Talk to kids about unwrapped candy, taking candy from strangers, or even finding loose “candy” at home. Some of those pills aging out in the back of the medicine cabinet may be multicolored and differently shaped too; not all the dangers are being passed out to trick or treaters.

Joe Camel tactics

What has been popularized as “rainbow fentanyl,” the tactic is another method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to young people.

“Fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes are being done so as a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “We are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked.”

The DEA and police departments have reported finding brightly colored fentanyl in a multiple forms like pills, powder, and blocks “that resemble sidewalk chalk.” Their own laboratory analysis has found that contrary to claims, one color is no more dangerous than any other, “Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration and their partners reported they have seized brightly colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 26 states.

Special Agent Chuvalo Truesdell from the Atlanta office of the DEA said part of the fear that parents’ feel is that the supply chain of Halloween candy has somehow been tainted. He said there is no credible evidence that the candy itself has been tainted or that drug dealers are handing them out to trick-or-treaters.

Traffickers will use whatever they can to obscure what they are trafficking and making pills look like candy is a matter of convenience, “They take what they can, any packaging, it could be refrigerator parts. That does not mean we don’t recommend still going through the candy bag with your kids though.”

Truesdell and the DEA take the fight against fentanyl seriously, he even called it a “weapon of mass destruction” due to the collateral damage it causes in the lives of those around it. Adding fentanyl into other less addictive drugs is a nefarious plot by traffickers “to drive addiction in kids and young adults,” he said.

“Drug cartels are just using the tobacco playbook,” Charlotte Reeves, outreach coordinator for SCOSAR said. “Vaping is usually the first thing kids use and every flavor sounds like some kind of candy or ice cream. They have been using marketing techniques for drugs for many years.”

Traffickers have the tools and knowledge to press pills that can look like nearly any legitimate medication. The DEA reported seizing 20 million fake pills in 2021, more than the last two years combined. For every pill they seized an unknown number reached their destination. Fake pills have been reported in every state and have been made to look like prescription pain pills but have been found also in stimulants like Adderall.

“One reason I am concerned is that it looks just like candy say sweet tarts or smarties, and its Halloween. This is a great example of why it is so important to start early and keep the conversation going with our youth so that they can be fully knowledgeable and not just use this as some sort of one-time isolated event.,” Reeves said.

The notion of sitting kids down for “The Talk” on drugs and alcohol is one that professionals are trying hard to get parents to move away from. Rather than one giant nuclear blast of fear-based rhetoric, parents are encouraged to have regular ongoing talks with kids about decision making, peer pressure, ways to avoid situations that may lead to tough choices, and how to ask for help.

Know thy enemy

Fentanyl is an extraordinarily powerful synthetic opioid that is fifty times more potent than heroin and one hundred times more so than morphine. In small doses it can kill, even just two milligrams are considered a lethal dose. For comparison, the DEA said that dosage would equal ten to fifteen grains of salt.

“In today’s world, the potential to overdose is dangerously high,” DEA Special Agent Frank Tarentino said. “There is no quality control in fake pills, and it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to be lethal. The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to keep these deadly drugs and the associated violence off of our streets and away from our most vulnerable.”

Drug traffickers have been lacing existing drugs with fentanyl to increase the effect of the drug taken by adding a powerful painkiller to it, whether the drug initially was a pain killer or not. Addiction can take hold much easier when a drug that does not naturally have an addictive component suddenly has one.

According to the CDC, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021, with 66 percent of those deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

Without lab testing, there is no way to know if any pill has been laced with fentanyl nor what the concentration may be. The Department of Justice and the DEA have agreed on a message that conveys the real Russian Roulette nature of buying any pills off the street in the fentanyl age, “One pill can kill.”

There is simply no way to know what you are buying and ingesting which is why use of naloxone has grown and the need for multiple doses of the anti-overdose drug are now being needed to beat back overdoses that come from powerful fentanyl as opposed to solely opiates.

Red Ribbon Week 2022 is themed “Celebrate Life: Live Drug Free” and kids will hear during presentations tips and techniques to make good decisions and how to practice skills of refusal because mom and dad won’t be there when the time comes.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery remind parents that any time to talk to kids about drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and vaping is a good time to do so when keeping in mind the mantra, “Talk. They hear you.”