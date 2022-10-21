Bridge lane closure planned on I-77

October 21, 2022 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

The N.C. Department of Transportation has announced a planned closure that will affect a bridge on Interstate 77 in Surry County.

This involves the northbound right lane on the I-77 bridge over the Fisher River, which is scheduled to be shut down temporarily next week for maintenance.

The lane closure will be in effect starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., as DOT crews work to replace a bridge approach slab.

The lane is to remain closed until Thursday at 5 p.m.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution when approaching the work zone.

Real-time travel information is available by visiting DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media (https://www.ncdot.gov/news/social-media/Pages/default.aspx)